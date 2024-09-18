Short Interest in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Expands By 7.4%

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

C&F Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $193.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.15 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at C&F Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

In other C&F Financial news, Director Charles Elis Olsson sold 500 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $28,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in C&F Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

