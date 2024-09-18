Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Increases By 11.1%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CBAN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $272.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.97 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.