Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rises By 10.4%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 514,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CVGI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. 206,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,137. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $229.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 426,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Articles

