Short Interest in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Declines By 7.2%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 832,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 480,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,421. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market cap of $417.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 76.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

In other Cryoport news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $33,502.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,167 shares of company stock worth $60,363 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,659,000 after buying an additional 807,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at $2,905,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 155.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 52.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,477,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 511,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

