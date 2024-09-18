Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Declines By 13.0%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity at CSP

In other CSP news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,371,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,667.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $79,191. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get CSP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 197,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 108,778 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ CSPI traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 27,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,514. The company has a market capitalization of $119.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. CSP has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

CSP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSP

About CSP

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.