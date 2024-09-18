Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Decreases By 7.6%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

DLY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 148,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $16.90.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This is a boost from DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.