Short Interest in Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI) Expands By 7.4%

Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 225,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Drilling Tools International from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Drilling Tools International Stock Performance

DTI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,394. Drilling Tools International has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $140.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Drilling Tools International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Drilling Tools International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Drilling Tools International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

Further Reading

