Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Grows By 7.9%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 474.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 98,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

DX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. 1,757,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,498. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dynex Capital

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.