Short Interest in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Decreases By 9.9%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 12,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETWO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on E2open Parent

E2open Parent Stock Performance

ETWO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,101,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in E2open Parent by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.