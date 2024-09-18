Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Decreases By 7.4%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM remained flat at $9.68 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,395. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.