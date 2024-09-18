Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Decreases By 7.4%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM remained flat at $9.68 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,395. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.81.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
