Short Interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Drops By 7.8%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebang International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ebang International stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.95% of Ebang International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Ebang International Stock Performance

Shares of Ebang International stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,800. Ebang International has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.