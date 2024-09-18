Short Interest in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Drops By 8.0%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 410,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the first quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 773.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Stock Performance

EMBC traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 339,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,096. Embecta has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $894.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.44 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embecta will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Embecta

About Embecta

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.