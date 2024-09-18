Short Interest in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Drops By 10.9%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,300 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 453,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ESS Tech Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of GWH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,667. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.48.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 982.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.52%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWH
Insider Activity at ESS Tech
In other ESS Tech news, Director Sandeep Nijhawan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of ESS Tech
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
About ESS Tech
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ESS Tech
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.