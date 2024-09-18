Short Interest in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Declines By 7.9%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,610,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 15,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, COO Emily Ann Rafferty sold 8,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $265,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $1,314,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Emily Ann Rafferty sold 8,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $265,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

EVH stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $30.84. 1,155,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.57. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Stories

