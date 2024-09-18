Short Interest in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Declines By 17.6%

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 90,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Bank from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on First Bank
First Bank Stock Down 0.2 %
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
First Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 21.24%.
Institutional Trading of First Bank
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in First Bank by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in First Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the first quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Bank
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.