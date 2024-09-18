Short Interest in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expands By 7.6%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,573,000 after purchasing an additional 144,704 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 31.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 663,631 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,678,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,841,000 after acquiring an additional 121,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 155.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,559,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,112,000 after acquiring an additional 83,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,602. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.00. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

