Short Interest in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Increases By 10.2%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,900 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 618,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 999,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of GAU traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,595. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.34 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.13.
Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $4.40 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.
