Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Rises By 11.1%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.6 days.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF opened at $259.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.33. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $241.09 and a 1-year high of $381.93.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 20.60%.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

