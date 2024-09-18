Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Grows By 10.0%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BITS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.90. 5,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,810. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.20. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $23.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,382.35%.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.