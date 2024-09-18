Short Interest in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Drops By 15.3%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.32. 14,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,196. The company has a market cap of $38.67 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Hydrogen ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.35% of Global X Hydrogen ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

