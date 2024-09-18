Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Drops By 16.4%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HERO. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 250,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter valued at about $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

HERO stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,456. The firm has a market cap of $116.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

