Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Decreases By 12.6%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,900 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 887,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,759.0 days.
Gruma Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GPAGF opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Gruma has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71.
About Gruma
