Short Interest in Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Decreases By 16.8%

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hempacco Stock Performance

Shares of HPCO remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,740. The company has a market cap of $58,300.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.51. Hempacco has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

About Hempacco

