Short Interest in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Rises By 7.5%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Trading Down 0.1 %

HCVI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,131. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

