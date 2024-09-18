Short Interest in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Drops By 11.0%

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 863,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

NYSE HXL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.01. 243,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,196. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

