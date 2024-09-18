Short Interest in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Decreases By 8.0%

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Hippo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hippo

Hippo Trading Down 3.6 %

HIPO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,547. Hippo has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 57.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hippo will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hippo

In other news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $54,693.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,527.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hippo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.