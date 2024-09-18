Short Interest in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Rises By 8.4%

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $409.86. 427,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hubbell

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hubbell by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,335,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.88.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

