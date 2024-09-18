Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Grows By 7.1%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of HBANL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 45,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,022. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.
