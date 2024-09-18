Short Interest in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Drops By 7.5%

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Immunic Stock Up 12.4 %
Immunic stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 2,546,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,686. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Immunic has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.82.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunic
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at about $9,266,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at about $11,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunic by 100.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,703,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immunic
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What is a Dividend King?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Trading Halts Explained
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.