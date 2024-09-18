Short Interest in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Declines By 9.4%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 13,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

Insmed stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.87. 1,489,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,836. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. Insmed has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $80.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insmed will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 83.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Insmed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

