Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Drops By 17.6%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Inspirato stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,944. Inspirato has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company’s portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

