Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Drops By 17.0%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,500 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 585,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INDY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,834. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $974.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 605.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,004 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $989,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

