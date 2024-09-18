Short Interest in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Increases By 8.8%

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,500 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 350,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $5,929,617.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 515,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 24.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iteris by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iteris by 13.3% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,626,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 191,511 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITI shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.20 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iteris in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:ITI remained flat at $7.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 490,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,294. Iteris has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $305.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.02 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

