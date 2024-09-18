Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declines By 10.6%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
NYSE HPS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. 40,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $16.69.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.