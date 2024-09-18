Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declines By 10.6%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE HPS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. 40,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $1,947,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

