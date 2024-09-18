Short Interest in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Decreases By 9.2%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,063,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,051,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Down 3.2 %

KSPI stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.62. 213,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,345. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.61.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Cuts Dividend

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz ( NASDAQ:KSPI ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $966.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.7916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

