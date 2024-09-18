Short Interest in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Rises By 6.3%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 432,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KB Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.79. 117,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

