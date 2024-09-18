Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Declines By 8.3%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ KFFB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

