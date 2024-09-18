Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Declines By 8.3%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ KFFB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
