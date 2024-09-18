Short Interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Grows By 6.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Shares of KC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 332,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,241. The stock has a market cap of $555.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $260.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.17 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

