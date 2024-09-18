Short Interest in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Drops By 8.3%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,230,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 12,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Knightscope Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of KSCP stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. 174,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,731. The firm has a market cap of $645.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Knightscope has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

About Knightscope

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Knightscope worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

