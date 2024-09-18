Short Interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Rises By 9.5%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,360,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 38,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,697,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,153. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

