Short Interest in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Rises By 7.7%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 758,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 704,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Kronos Bio

In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 410,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $480,692.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,597,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,399,037.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.8% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Kronos Bio by 75.0% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 57,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 17.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Kronos Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRON traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 35,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,244. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $55.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,222.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

