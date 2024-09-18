Short Interest in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Decreases By 17.1%

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BPRN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985. Princeton Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $235.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $258,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Princeton Bancorp news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $258,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Ridolfi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Princeton Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

