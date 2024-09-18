Short Interest in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Declines By 15.6%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 89,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPOW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.56. Sunrise New Energy has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

