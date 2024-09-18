Short Interest in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Declines By 15.6%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 89,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:EPOW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.56. Sunrise New Energy has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.05.
