Short Interest in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Decreases By 7.8%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Buckle Price Performance

Buckle stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. 365,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,504. Buckle has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $846,727.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,965,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,243,083.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,046,825.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,811 shares in the company, valued at $81,688,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $846,727.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,965,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,243,083.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,478. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Buckle by 2.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

