Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 3.8%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.09. 2,186,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,985,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 22,801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,186,000 after purchasing an additional 416,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 3,256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,315,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 5,156,931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 526,724 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 90,063 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 349,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

