Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 407.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $450.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

