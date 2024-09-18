Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.32

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 1130767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Silverback Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

