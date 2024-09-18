Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 1,338 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $787,000. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $159.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,167 shares of company stock valued at $30,139,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.