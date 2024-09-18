Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.42

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 19519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03.
Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.5649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36.
About Singapore Telecommunications
Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.
