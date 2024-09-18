SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.24

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.24 and traded as low as C$12.02. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.02, with a volume of 7,978 shares trading hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.52.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Lembit Janes acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Insiders own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

